Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $0.0061 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Exrates. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $111,650.82 and $22.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 38.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00496875 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00111006 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00064547 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001712 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002314 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

