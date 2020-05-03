Bitcoin Red Price Hits $0.0010 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Bitcoin Red has a total market cap of $20,155.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.02305165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194149 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Profile

Bitcoin Red launched on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

