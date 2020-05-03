BitcoinZ Price Up 31.9% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $604,928.71 and approximately $27,494.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00499933 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00110673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00064321 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,885,397,718 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

