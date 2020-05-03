BitNewChain Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $620.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNewChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. Over the last week, BitNewChain has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00709614 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001037 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

