Bitrue Coin (BTR) Price Reaches $0.0259 on Exchanges

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $314,870.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.55 or 0.04132417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00060717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

BTR is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 997,296,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,396,120 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue.

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.