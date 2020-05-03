Blakecoin (BLC) Hits Market Cap of $10,979.27

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $10,979.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,105.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.16 or 0.02373975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.70 or 0.02885107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00541908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00709614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00081353 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00024820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00512876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,156,598 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

