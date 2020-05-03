BlitzPredict Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $79,337.13 and approximately $2.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003680 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000451 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000767 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

