BlockStamp Price Hits $0.17 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001951 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $1,312.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033172 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000397 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,878,642 coins and its circulating supply is 26,335,676 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

