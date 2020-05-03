Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $917,307.00

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $917,307.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.55 or 0.04132417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00060717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,807,129 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

