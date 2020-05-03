BOOM (BOOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. BOOM has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $22,449.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One BOOM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.15 or 0.02336602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00192691 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,203,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,172,935 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

