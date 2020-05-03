BOSAGORA (BOA) Reaches Market Cap of $14.91 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One BOSAGORA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and GDAC. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $595,343.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.15 or 0.02336602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00192691 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,119,914 tokens. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora.

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

