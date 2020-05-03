Brokerages Anticipate Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.18. Qiagen posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

QGEN stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -208.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $43.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 597,407 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $7,300,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $17,992,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

