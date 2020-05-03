Brokerages Expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). EXACT Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.88. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

