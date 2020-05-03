Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.84. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

