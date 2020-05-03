Brokerages Set $8.75 Target Price for Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $8.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.41) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alta Equipment Group an industry rank of 192 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

ALTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

ALTG traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,263. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 47,393 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 308,942 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,610,559.90. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 810,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,718.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.31% of Alta Equipment Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.