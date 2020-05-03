Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 26.07%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

COG stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 8,058,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,796. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.27. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COG shares. CSFB downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

