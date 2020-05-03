Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 50,901 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tallgrass Energy worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Shares of NYSE TGE opened at $23.17 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tallgrass Energy news, insider Christopher R. Jones sold 103,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $2,729,553.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 152,770,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,429,687,869.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

