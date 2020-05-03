Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Trex worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,996,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Trex by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 184,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000.

In other Trex news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Trex stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $111.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

