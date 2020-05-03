Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 39,100 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 294.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 318,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter.

PFF opened at $33.96 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

