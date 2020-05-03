Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 35.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,111,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,767,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 271,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after buying an additional 173,087 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $591,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,654,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572 in the last ninety days. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.