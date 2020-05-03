Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,860 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of ACM Research worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research Inc has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.55 million, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

