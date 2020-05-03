Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,644 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.47.

NYSE DT opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $603,189.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,670,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,703.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 417,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,407 shares of company stock valued at $26,105,690 in the last quarter.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

