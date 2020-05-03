Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lithia Motors worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,688,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,434,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 539.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LAD opened at $108.13 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.