Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 145.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,873 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Pfenex worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFNX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pfenex by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pfenex by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfenex by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pfenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pfenex by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFNX opened at $5.41 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 million.

PFNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfenex from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

