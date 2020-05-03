Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,705.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,267,521.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 76,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,755.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,091 shares of company stock worth $6,137,725. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAXN opened at $69.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7,271.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.51 and a beta of 0.74. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

