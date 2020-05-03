Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.77.

VRNS stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.97. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $4,556,559.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 49,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $3,887,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,948. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

