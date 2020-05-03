Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 60,095 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) by 148.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,095 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AssetMark Financial worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $198,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,047,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,224.

NYSE:AMK opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

