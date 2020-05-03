Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119,842 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Telaria worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Telaria by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Telaria by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telaria by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 654,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telaria by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLRA opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Telaria Inc has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $288.28 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Telaria Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

TLRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telaria from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

