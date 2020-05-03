Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,670 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of WNS worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in WNS by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after purchasing an additional 459,295 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 346,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 251,804 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 140,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of WNS by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 255,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 107,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

