Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,538 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of PVH worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 527.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 40,725.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $130.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

