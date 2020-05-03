Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Saia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Saia by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

