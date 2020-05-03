Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 218.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $6,906,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,970.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.