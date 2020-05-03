Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $104.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.14. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $2,302,827.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,327.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,013,959.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,971 shares of company stock worth $10,250,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

