Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,082,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,834. The stock has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

