Cambiar Investors LLC Buys Shares of 60,185 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,062. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

