Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,398 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,312. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

