Cambiar Investors LLC Has $28.23 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,162 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $28,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Shares of GS traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,126. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

