Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 503.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.66. 2,421,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

