Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,833 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 3.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.39% of Nutrien worth $74,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 2,931.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after buying an additional 873,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Nutrien by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 669,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cleveland Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

