Cambiar Investors LLC Takes $5.02 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.91.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.91. 326,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,174. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.15. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

