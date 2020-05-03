Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Leidos by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Leidos by 10.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $97.89. 772,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,011. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.23.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

