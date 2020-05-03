Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.18% of Rockwell Automation worth $31,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

ROK traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.19. 701,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.89. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 121.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

