Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,848,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,295 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.68% of Canadian National Railway worth $377,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 738,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,533. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.