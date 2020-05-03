Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 3,765 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 3.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of CME Group worth $317,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.27.

CME stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

