CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 492,144 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 317,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. CDK Global has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

