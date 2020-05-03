Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Celanese by 18.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 125,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Bank of America upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

