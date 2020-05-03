CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 91,666 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 116.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,666 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $28,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Longbow Research dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

MCD traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.66. 3,764,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,515. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

