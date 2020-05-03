CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,574,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 429,473 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.02% of Suncor Energy worth $247,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $593,967,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754,349 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $722,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $59,994,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,826,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,031. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.