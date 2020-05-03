CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,402,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,065,540 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.96% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $155,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,215,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,917,918,000 after buying an additional 2,058,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,420 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,565 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. 4,087,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,455. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

