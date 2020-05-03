Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,481 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Citrix Systems worth $22,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 335,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $140,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,991.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,601 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $142.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

